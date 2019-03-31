Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
ALICE MILES
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
794 Pearson St.
Des Plaines, IL
1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALICE L. MILES Obituary
Alice L. Miles nee Stapleton age 93 of Chicago passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Miles. Loving Mother of Nancy Tassinari, Matthew Miles, Frances (Edmund) Shields, Cynthia (Ronald) Sienkiewicz, Mary Eileen (Michael) Levi, Jeanine (Joseph) Lynch, Louise (Brian) Ristau, Michael (Tina) Miles, Alice (Daniel) Leveille, and the late Patrick (Carol) Miles. Proud grandmother of Eric (Carol) Miles, Andrea (Dave) Roberts, Brian Tassinari, Michael Petrosino, Kathleen Petrosino, Matthew (Kelly) Miles, Maura (Nick) Foerster, Thomas Miles, Colleen (Ryan Hamsher) Shields, Sara (Andy) Hylton, Meghann (Chris) Carter, Justin (Hollis) Sienkiewicz, Zachary (Marci) Sienkiewicz, Joseph (Emily) Lynch, Emily Lynch, Margaret Lynch, Kathryn (Ben) Stocker, Eileen (Michael) Tauchman, Allison Ristau, Derek Miles, Brianna Miles, Jack Miles, Danielle Leveille, and the late Daniel Miles. Fond great-grandmother of Alex, Trevor, Noelle, Natalie, David, Angelina, Calla, Gianna, Cy, Makayla, Madeline, Mason, Ainsleigh, Xavier, Piper, Trigg, Annabelle, Clayton, and Oswald. Dear sister of John (Connie) Stapleton, the late Joe (Loretta) Stapleton, and the late David Stapleton. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at Funeral Home followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Internment private. Memorials may be made to Misericordia, Misericordia.com in the name of grandson Derek Miles or to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation bearnecessities.org in the name of Cy Petrosino. For information 847-699-9003 glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
