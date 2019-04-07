Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE LINDSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE LAVINA LINDSEY


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALICE LAVINA LINDSEY Obituary
WAUCONDA - Alice Lavina Lindsey, age 86, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born June 7, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Katherine Foerster. Alice is survived by her children: Kathleen A. Scheutzow, Michael H. (Sherri) Lindsey, Sandra J. Lindsey and Philip P. (Kathleen) Lindsey, her grandchildren: Samantha Lindsey, Andrea (Josh) Worley, Brittney (Michael McNamara) Beckhorn, Brooks (Amy) Beckhorn, Giavonna Lindsey and Dianna Lindsey, her great-grandchildren: Elliot, Ian, Lily, Thomas, Jocelynn, Jessa and Jaylynn as well as a sister: Nancy (Winston) Walls. Alice was past-president of the Wauconda Grandma's Club. There will be a visitation for Alice on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM and will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to . For information, 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now