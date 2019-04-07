|
|
WAUCONDA - Alice Lavina Lindsey, age 86, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born June 7, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Katherine Foerster. Alice is survived by her children: Kathleen A. Scheutzow, Michael H. (Sherri) Lindsey, Sandra J. Lindsey and Philip P. (Kathleen) Lindsey, her grandchildren: Samantha Lindsey, Andrea (Josh) Worley, Brittney (Michael McNamara) Beckhorn, Brooks (Amy) Beckhorn, Giavonna Lindsey and Dianna Lindsey, her great-grandchildren: Elliot, Ian, Lily, Thomas, Jocelynn, Jessa and Jaylynn as well as a sister: Nancy (Winston) Walls. Alice was past-president of the Wauconda Grandma's Club. There will be a visitation for Alice on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM and will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to . For information, 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019