1/
ALICE M. CHRISTENSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice M. Christensen, age 92, beloved wife of the late Earl. It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Christensen announces her passing. Faith, family and friends were the foundation of her life. She met Earl at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Chicago. Later, they were founding members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Itasca, where she remained a member until her death. Alice will be deeply missed by her children, Carol (Glenn) Kooken and Kevin Christensen. She will also be forever remembered by her granddaughters, Kara (Phil) Sachs and Kirsten (Ryan) Hansen; and her great-grandson, Marshall Sachs. A private family service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 733 Catalpa Ave., Itasca, IL 60143 or Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 or online https://www.amitahealth.org/patient-resources/giving/make-a-gift/. The Oaks Funeral Home, Itasca, is assisting the family. Call 630-250-8588 or visit www.oaksfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved