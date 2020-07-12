Alice M. Christensen, age 92, beloved wife of the late Earl. It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Christensen announces her passing. Faith, family and friends were the foundation of her life. She met Earl at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Chicago. Later, they were founding members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Itasca, where she remained a member until her death. Alice will be deeply missed by her children, Carol (Glenn) Kooken and Kevin Christensen. She will also be forever remembered by her granddaughters, Kara (Phil) Sachs and Kirsten (Ryan) Hansen; and her great-grandson, Marshall Sachs. A private family service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 733 Catalpa Ave., Itasca, IL 60143 or Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 or online https://www.amitahealth.org/patient-resources/giving/make-a-gift/
. The Oaks Funeral Home, Itasca, is assisting the family. Call 630-250-8588 or visit www.oaksfh.com
.