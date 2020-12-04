Allan L. "Al" Rhoades, 81, husband of the late Pamela Rhoades, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Born on Jan. 30, 1939 in Thorntown, IN, he was the youngest son of the late George W. and Nova Whiffing Rhoades. Stationed in New Mexico, Al served 2 years in the United States Army in the 60's. He spent his professional years working at the railroad, and was an alarm serviceman and a talented handyman. He and his late wife retired in 2003 and moved from Addison, IL to Wheeling, IL. Since the death of his wife of 28 years in 2008, Al has danced his way into the hearts of many new friends. For the past 3 years he has resided in Wheaton, IL and always found love and joy in family, making people laugh with his jokes, funny memes, extended stories, and friends old and new. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Rhoades Rohn (Edward Rohn) of Elmhurst, IL; grandchildren, Giovanni, Ethan, Sebastian, Mark, Amanda (Danny) and Sara; great-grandchildren, Luke, Kennedy, Dylan and Phoenix; brother, John W. Rhoades (Marge); Many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his late wife, Pam, Al was predeceased by his parents, George W. and Nova Whiffing Rhoades; son, Mark Rhoades; and brothers, Robert and Max Rhoades. His ashes will be laid to rest with his late wife, Pamela Rhoades at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL. Due to the unexpected cause of death (COVID), services will be postponed to Spring or Summer 2021.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store