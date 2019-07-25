|
|
Allan M. Lukasz, age 81, passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol L. Lukasz. Loving father of Michael, Gary, David, Leann (Charles) Ledgerwood. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Allan, Lucas, and Kevin. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Saturday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Allan's name to the . Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019