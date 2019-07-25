Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLAN LUKASZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLAN M. LUKASZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLAN M. LUKASZ Obituary
Allan M. Lukasz, age 81, passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol L. Lukasz. Loving father of Michael, Gary, David, Leann (Charles) Ledgerwood. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Allan, Lucas, and Kevin. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Saturday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Allan's name to the . Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now