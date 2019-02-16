ELGIN - Allan R. Mink, 92 of Elgin passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 13, 2019. He was born April 16, 1926 to the late Carl and Ellen (Johns) Mink and was one of four boys. Al was a lifelong resident of Elgin and was proud that he was the seventh generation of the Mink family to live in town. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. Al retired as an operating foreman from Commonwealth Edison Electric Company after 35 years of service. Al was known for his commitment to community service. His service to the Elgin Jaycees earned him "Man of the Year" (1961) and an honorary life-time membership. Two of his most notable projects as a Jaycee were being instrumental in starting the Miss Elgin Pageant and building the JC Little League Field in Wing Park. He was also past president of the Elgin Lions Club. Al also was a genealogy buff and his work with the Elgin Genealogy Society earned him another honorary life-time membership. He was the past treasurer, and member of the Museum Committee of the Elgin Historical Society and a former board member of Oak Crest Residence. He was a member of the Elgin Golden K Kiwanis and a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Elgin. Al was also known for his carpentry, woodworking, and craftsmanship. Many of Al's friends have enjoyed the woodworking projects that have come out of his shop. Allan and Beverly A. (Kelley) were married June 5, 1964 and recently celebrated their 54th anniversary. Allan was an exemplary father to sons Richard (JoAn), Jon (Kathleen), Scott (Robyn) and daughter Susan Schneider. Al was grandfather to Jennifer (Marty) Remlinger, Ena Dallas, Joey Schneider (Val), Kelley Schneider (Mark), Allison Pate (Eric), Kristen Wagner (Ben), Elise Radde (Bill), Josh Mink, Sean Baker, Kacie Van Eck (Shane) and his eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, George, and Billy Mink; son David Baker; and son-in-law George Schneider. Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church, Elgin. Visitation will be at church from 10:00AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First Baptist Church, 2 Penny Ministry, 1735 W. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60123 OR Elgin Golden K Kiwanis, c/o Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division St., Elgin, IL 60120. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary