HUNTLEY - Allan R. Piske, 80, died suddenly, February 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm with a service at 4:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hampshire First Responders. Allan was born May 26, 1938 the son of William and Ella Piske. On June 14, 1958 he married Violet J. Butenschoen. Allan worked in construction and for Johnson Paving Co. for over thirty years. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, hardworking and loved all children, especially is grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allan would do absolutely anything for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Violet, his children, Arlene (Andre) Matchmark and Donald (Lorena) Drewes, by his grandchildren, Tom (Carla), Dawn (Don), Darren, Kim, Lisa (Don) and Danny and by his 10 great-grandchildren and sisters, Arlette Stallman and Anna (Dave) Pryor. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen Piske. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019