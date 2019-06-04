Daily Herald Obituaries
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
NORTHBROOK - Allen John Bassel, 86, a longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away May 31, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of Ann Bassel (nee Shafer); loving father of Allen Bassel, Kathleen Thomson, Susan (Marc) Cooperman and Nancy (Jeff) Sherman; cherished grandfather of Allen III, Jordan (Melanie), Sean (Rene), and Joe Bassel, Clint (Kelly) and Kyle (Clair) Thomson, Brian (Sarah) and Cali Sherman; proud great-grandfather of 13; dear brother of Jean (late John) Dubiel, Georgia (late John) Szilagy, and Wally (Chris) Markowski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bassel was the owner of Burgess Mfg, Inc. in Libertyville for 45 years. He was a US Army Veteran serving from 1952-54. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A Visitation will also be held Friday, June 7 from 10 am until time of the Mass at 11 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Funeral information, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
