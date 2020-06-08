Allen Raymond Mahanna, age 92, of Arlington Heights, passed away June 6th, 2020. Born Allen Harold Wildish, in Waukegan, IL, the son of John Harold Wildish and Mary (Ulesich) Waitkus, and adopted son to Sydney Mahanna, Allen was a graduate of Harrison High School, and a Veteran of the Korean War. A long time employee of Motorola, Inc. from the late 1950's to the early 1990's, Allen continued to work in a consulting role into his 80's. He was a past President and Treasurer of the Motorola Engineering Club as well as several leagues, being an avid fan of both Bowling and Golf. Allen obtained his Real Estate Agent and Broker licenses in the 1970's, and worked in that capacity, part time for many years. Many people who knew Allen still live in a house that he helped them purchase. Preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Podborny) Mahanna, sisters, Florence (Wildish) McCurry, June (Wildish) Voeller, and those that came before him, who have all passed. He is survived by brothers, John Mahanna and Gene Wildish and sisters, Floris (Mahanna) Scheri and Joanne (Wildish) Flesch, sons, Paul (Diane-deceased), Stephen (Florence), and Arthur (Donna), as well as grandchildren, Jennifer Bartnik, Joseph Mahanna, Matthew Mahanna, Angela Mahanna, Jason Cebulski, Nicholas Mahanna, and great-grandson, Mason Mahanna. He never met a job he wouldn't tackle, no matter how big or small. He taught his sons the value of hard work, by example, and the satisfaction that comes with it. Allen was a longtime parishioner of St. Emily Catholic Church. Family and friends will gather at St. Emily, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM that is open to the public. If attending, please wear a mask, observe social distancing and other recommended measures. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL There will be no visitation or luncheon. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.