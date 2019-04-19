Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
ALLEN THOMAS NELSON


1944 - 2019
ALLEN THOMAS NELSON Obituary
Allen Thomas Nelson, 75, passed away on Sat. April 13, 2019 in Waukegan. He was born Feb. 19, 1944 in Chicago and was a former resident of Lake Bluff and Gurnee. Allen was a contractor, building projects in the Chicagoland area for many years. Surviving are 2 children, Gregory (Paula) Nelson and Christine "Chrissy" (Scott) Hall; 4 grandchildren, Skylar and Konnor Nelson and Katherine and Matthew Hall; his brother Arden "Art" Nelson and sisters, Adrienne Nelson and Arlene Bonahoom. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Nelson in 2016. Private services are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment at Ascension Cemetery. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
