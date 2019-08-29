|
Allie Adel Roney of Durham, North Carolina passed away August 23, 2019 from the cancer that she, with the support of her husband Ed, had been fighting since 2006 when it was diagnosed as the final stage of Ovarian (Primary Peritoneal) cancer. Allie was born March 14, 1937 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Leola Culwell Steers and Truman Francis Steers of Taloga, Oklahoma. The family moved to Enid, Oklahoma where she attended schools through high school and graduated in 1955 from Enid High School. She attended Oklahoma State University for 2 years and transferred to Colorado State University where she received her BS in business education in 1959. Her chosen career was teaching. She taught in several high schools in Colorado. She met her future husband, Edward M. Roney III of Arlington, Virginia in the Denver area and they married June 9, 1962 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. They moved to Suitland, Maryland where Allie taught business law and other business courses at Suitland High School while Edward attended Georgetown University Law School where he received a JD degree in 1964. Allie was always a favorite of the high school principals where she taught. For example, the principal of Suitland HS asked her to teach business law as no-one else had any knowledge of the subject. Wanting to do the best job possible, Allie enrolled in business law courses at George Washington University as she wanted her students to have the best education possible. She continually bombarded her husband Ed, who was in his final year of law school, with challenging business law questions that required him to research the law. The couple spent 3 wonderful months touring Europe in their new European sports car before beginning their careers and family life. They had 3 children, Edward IV, Deborah and James. James died unexpectedly at age 26. Edward and Deborah graduated from college and went on to be very successful and produce 7 grandchildren, Scott, Edward V, Christy, John, Michael, Tristan and Jenny. Allie was very proud of her children and grandchildren and wanted happiness and success for all of them, education being what she stressed. This is working out great with the grandkids as Christy has graduated college in engineering, and Edward V is in college now. The younger grandchildren will add to this success. Allie's zeal for education has been with her throughout her life. After college, she was constantly improving herself with courses at George Washington University, Harper College in Illinois, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Her hobbies were of course her children and grandchildren, but also tennis, decorating and gardening. She loved nature and wildlife, and enjoyed caring for and spending time with her pet dogs, Guppers (sheltie), Gigi (toy poodle), and brothers Bear and Bert (Australian shepherds). Allie leaves her sister Maryln of Denver, Colorado, husband Ed, children Ed and Deborah, and 7 grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. The public viewing and meet the family is Friday, August 30 from 6 to 8 PM at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, North Carolina 27612.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019