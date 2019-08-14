|
Visitation for Allyson C. Zimdars, 27, is from 4-8 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home, PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein and from 9-10:30 AM Tuesday, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 West Park Ave., Libertyville, IL. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville. She was born July 30, 1992 in Lake Forest, IL and passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at home. Allyson enjoyed hair and make-up. She graduated from Mario Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. She adored animals, especially frogs and cats. She was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, a devout Christian who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her father Wayne Zimdars, her brother Jeremy (Kimberly) Zimdars, her niece Annabelle, aunts and uncles David (Delanie) Zimdars, Debbie Boyle, Sue Mullen-Forsberg, several cousins and her feline companions Cali and Cheeto. She was preceded in death by her mother Kerry Zimdars. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019