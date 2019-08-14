Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
ALLYSON ZIMDARS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home PC
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
501 West Park Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
501 West Park Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLYSON ZIMDARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLYSON C. ZIMDARS


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLYSON C. ZIMDARS Obituary
Visitation for Allyson C. Zimdars, 27, is from 4-8 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home, PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein and from 9-10:30 AM Tuesday, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 West Park Ave., Libertyville, IL. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville. She was born July 30, 1992 in Lake Forest, IL and passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at home. Allyson enjoyed hair and make-up. She graduated from Mario Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. She adored animals, especially frogs and cats. She was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, a devout Christian who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her father Wayne Zimdars, her brother Jeremy (Kimberly) Zimdars, her niece Annabelle, aunts and uncles David (Delanie) Zimdars, Debbie Boyle, Sue Mullen-Forsberg, several cousins and her feline companions Cali and Cheeto. She was preceded in death by her mother Kerry Zimdars. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLYSON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now