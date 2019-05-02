BUFFALO GROVE - Alroy F. Aschoff was born on March 7, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to Albert and Wilhelmina (nee Bokermann) Aschoff. He died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, JourneyCare Hospice, Arlington Heights. Mr. Aschoff was a chemical engineer with Sargent & Lundy for over 25 years before he retired in 1992. He served in the Army during WWII and was a member of Arlington Heights, American Legion, Merle Guild Post #208. Alroy played the trombone while in the Army and was an accomplished classical pianist who enjoyed playing daily. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed crosswords, Sudoku and puzzles. Alroy is survived by his children, Barbara C. (Forrest) Mayfield, Alan J. Aschoff, Philip S. (Cindy) Aschoff, and Lisa M. (Brian) Powers; his grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Zachary (Rachel), Amy (Matt), Daniel (Katie), Andrew, Robin (Brian), Brie, Alexander (Karen), Adam (Heather), Matthew, and Rachel (Anthony); his great grandchildren, Hailey, Jackson, Oliver, Aiden, Hunter, Emmerson Rose, Madeline, and Dane. He was preceded in death by wife, Rose Marie Aschoff; and his parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 and from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Arlington Heights Wheeling Township, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, 431 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary