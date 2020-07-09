1/
ALVERA M. SBARBARO
1941 - 2020
Alvera M. Sbarbaro, 79, passed away on Tues. July 7, 2020 in Vernon Hills. She was born March 5, 1941 in Clinton, IN and had been a resident of Libertyville since 1969. She was a graduate of Purdue University and was a former Jr. High Teacher in Michigan. Alvera was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Robert "Bob" Sbarbaro; her son John Sbarbaro, her brother Frank Peterson and sister-in-law, Carolyn Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henning and Alda Peterson and by her brother John Peterson. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at Noon on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Giovanini Funeral Home, 408 Vine St. Clinton, IN 47842 with interment following at Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute. Memorials can be made to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in her memory. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Giovanini Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
Giovanini Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
