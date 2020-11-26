1/1
ALVEYN ROBERTS
It is with great sorrow the family of Alveyn Roberts, age 91, announces her passing on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Arlington Heights, IL. Alveyn was born August 2nd, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois to proud and loving parents Alfred and Veritas Wells. She graduated from Foreman High School in Chicago. She spent many summers enjoying the Wells family cottage in Fontana, WI that her father and grandfather built and still stands today. She loved Fontana/Lake Geneva. She married William "Bill" Roberts in 1956 and they raised their 3 children In Mount Prospect. She worked at Precision Scientific and First Federal Savings/Citibank of Chicago. Upon retirement, Alveyn and Bill moved to Arlington Heights. They traveled the world and loved visiting family and friends in Tennessee, Texas, and Florida. Alveyn loved sports (golf/bowling/swimming) and was an avid Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Tennessee Vols fan. She even had private field tours of Neyland Stadium, Halas Hall, and Texas Stadium. She was an active 55 + year member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect and a volunteer with PADS. Alveyn leaves behind many loving and supportive friends. Although we will miss her dearly, we are comforted in knowing that she is with her Creator and is resting in peace. Alveyn is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Roberts. She is survived by her 3 children, Jan Stickel, Joy (Tim) Eggert, and Scott (Kim) Roberts. She was the loving grandmother to Sarah (Kyle) Lauret, Anna Stickel, Daniel Stickel, Christopher (Mary Carter) Eggert, Dr. Melissa Eggert (fiancee Britt Hancock), Matthew Eggert and Amanda. She was the loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be at the Wells/Roberts family eternal resting place at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL. Due to COVID 19 gathering restrictions, a celebration of Alveyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards/flowers, please make donations to PADS thru St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect, IL on behalf of Alveyn Roberts. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
