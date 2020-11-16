Ambros Josef, AJ, Winterhalder passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13th, 2020 after battling COVID-19. AJ was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and was the true embodiment of the American Dream. He was born in Villingen, Germany on February 15, 1941, and came to Indiana in 1963 to take an internship at RCA. While in Indiana, he served in the National Guard (serving also in Illinois) and attended Indiana University where he went on to achieve an MBA. During his studies at IU, he met his future bride of 54 years Paula (Brown) Winterhalder, and they began an amazing adventure together filled with world travel, children and grandchildren, laughter, love and a deep faith in God. AJ worked for Quaker Oats for 35 years, rising up through the ranks working in multiple divisions including Pet Foods, Food Service Division, International Beverages and retiring as a highly respected executive in the role of Vice President of Supply Chain for Worldwide Gatorade in 2002. Throughout those working years, and while visiting over 40 countries (and a million miler with United, American and TWA), he always made time for his family, and was the strong, loving, supportive presence his bride and his children knew they were lucky to have. AJ could truly be called a renaissance man, as not only was he an extremely successful executive and world class father, he enjoyed several and varied pastimes. AJ greatly enjoyed playing golf, even when his scorecard did not match his enjoyment for the game or those he was playing with. He had many friends from all different circles and walks of life, as people were drawn to this kind, funny, and generous man who sounded faintly like the terminator. From poker games and bridge nights in Winfield, endless card games of Euchre with his Indiana family, fishing trips in Canada and watching his beloved Cubs (mostly lose but witnessing in person a World Series game in 2016 where they finally broke through to win it all), AJ enjoyed life to the fullest, and all who were lucky to spend time with him were better for it. His tennis skills were legendary, as were the gardens that he and Paula lovingly tended together. His particular favorites were his vegetable garden and the dahlias that grew strong and tall. AJ and Paula also shared a deep faith in God and were deeply involved in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church community where they have been devoted parishioners for 47 years. AJ was active in many ministries during those years including Religious Education, Hesed House Homeless Shelter and St. Vincent de Paul. His booming and beautiful singing voice in Mass might have caught you off guard at first, but the joy and deep faith you could hear in those notes brought a smile of admiration for someone with such an obvious passion for the Lord. Amid his success and achievements, and his devotion to family and friends, AJ was perhaps best known in the community for his generosity. From his many years volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul, to the countless parties he hosted for all the of St. John's groups and clubs, AJ was most comfortable making things better for others. Kind-hearted and generous, he was also strong-willed and tenacious, which shone through his later years while battling Parkinson's disease and cancer, both of which may have slowed his steps, but could not in the slightest weaken his intrepid spirit. AJ's impact on so many lives can never fully be measured, but the example he made and the life he led will without a doubt live on in every soul who was blessed to have known him. AJ is survived by his wife Paula, his daughter Lisa Winterhalder, son John (Julie) Winterhalder, son Michael (Marianne) Winterhalder, his six grandchildren Anna, Ella, Ava, Maddie, Mason, and Max Winterhalder, as well as his siblings, nieces and nephews in Germany. Due to COVID restrictions, both the viewing and the funeral mass will be private. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021 and will give everyone the opportunity to not only pay their respects to AJ's family, but to share memories and rejoice in his life as we know AJ would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. John the Baptist Church, 0S233 Church St., Winfield, IL, 60190.