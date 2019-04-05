|
|
Amelia "Millie" Trapani, nee Jakopovich. Beloved wife of the late Bennett P. Loving mother of B. Gregory (Lauri) Trapani, Daniel (Beth) Trapani, Janet (Luther) Abernethy and Joan (John) Hastings. Cherished grandmother of Ben (Rena) Trapani and Michael (Laura) Trapani, Sarah (Beau) Sullivan and Nic (fiancee Christiana) Trapani, Lisa and Dan Abernethy, Amy Hastings, Megan (fiance Michael) Hastings and Kate (Billy) Poetker. Devoted great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister-in-law of Frank (the late Dolores) Trapani. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Fabian and Teresa Jakopovich and sister Rose (the late Bill) Bolash. Former owner of Millie's Hallmark in Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday, April 8th, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M, at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Visitation Tuesday, April 9th, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment private. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019