Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
AMY E. ANGELL


1972 - 2019
AMY E. ANGELL Obituary
BARTLETT - Amy E. Angell (nee Hapl), 47, died Monday, November 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Born February 24, 1972 in Elk Grove Village. Amy was a huge sports fan. She especially enjoyed White Sox, Blackhawks, the Florida Gators, watching NASCAR and lived for watching her sons sporting events. She will be missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of John Jr.; loving mom of John IV and Hayden; cherished daughter of Dale and Shirley Hapl; dearest sister of Jennifer (John) Walton and caring aunt of Hunter June, Ethan, Orrin, Annie, Casey, Marie, Gerry, Max and Stephanie. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Thursday, 11:00a.m. at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, checks made payable to Bright Direction for Amy's children's education would be appreciated. Please remain Angell Strong! For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
