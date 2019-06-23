Amy Loo, age 81, passed away peacefully June 8, 2019. She was born May 26, 1938 in Guangzhou (formerly Canton), China and grew up in Hong Kong. From there, she moved to NYC where she attended a fine arts high school. She then began her career in business, working for the President of a large toy company. He moved the company's office to Chicago and brought Amy as his executive assistant. She settled in Oak Park, IL where she raised her two children - Jennifer and Michael Fernandez. Amy lived the remainder of her life in Oak Park, in the heart of the village's Marion Street district. She worked for a sales agency there and enjoyed walking to work. She made many friends in the retail/restaurant district, eating out frequently in local establishments. Her favorite hobby was feeding squirrels, which she did consistently, year-round, with shelled peanuts. She befriended many people she met and was very generous with her personal resources. Memorial donations can be made to SmileTrain at https://my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary