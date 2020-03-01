|
PALATINE - July 11, 1956 - February 6, 2020. A memorial service for Amy Lynn Huber, 63, will be held on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Countryside Church Unitarian Universalist, 1025 N. Smith St., Palatine, IL 60067, http://ccuu.org/. Interment will be private. Amy passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born to parents Donna Jean Peddy and the late Gerald Wayne Peddy in Geneva, IL. Amy graduated from St. Charles High School and attended Harper College. Amy and her husband, William Michael Huber, were married in 1978 in South Elgin, IL. Together they raised one son, William Earl Huber in Palatine. Amy worked at the USDOT Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Siemens Building Technologies, and UOP Division of Honeywell. She was active for 20 years in Religious Education at Countryside Church Unitarian Universalist. She was an avid reader and loved going to rock concerts whenever possible. Vacations included many of the National Parks where she would hike and enjoy all the beauty nature had to offer. She loved to walk and play with her rescue Rottweilers, Cody, Sosa, Maddux, and Monty. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for Recycled Rotts. Please make your donation by check please fill out the Donation Form and send along with your check to Recycled Rotts, Inc., PO Box 1082, Oswego, IL 60543 or drop off your check at the Memorial Service. Thank you for supporting Recycled Rotts, http://www.recycledrotts.org/wp/. Arrangements entrusted to Ahlgrim Funeral Home, Palatine, IL, 847-358-7411 or https://ahlgrimffs.com/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020