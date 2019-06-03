ST. CHARLES - Amy Marie Carlson, age 24, passed away Friday May 31, 2019. She was born August 28, 1994 the daughter of David and Angie (Perez) Carlson. Amy was a 2012 graduate of St. Charles East High School. She loved the water and had worked as an Aquatic Manager for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Amy loved life and always was ready to help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her parents David and Angie of St. Charles; sister Briana of St. Charles; paternal grandparents John and Judie of Naples, FL. maternal grandmother Olivia Barker of St. Charles; aunt Jennifer (Steve) Fabbri-Bartmann of Sugar Grove, uncles Tony (Amanda) Barker of St. Charles and Matt Barker of Elgin; also survived by many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers Joseph Perez and Hal Barker. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Rt. 38), Geneva. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials to the 4Ocean 6560 W. Rogers Circle #19 Boca Raton, FL. 33487 or 640 N. LaSalle Dr. #280 Chicago, IL. 60654 would be appreciated. Information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary