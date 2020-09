PALATINE - It is with deep sadness that the family of Anna Marie "Amy" Schams announce her passing at the age of 88. Amy lived a long, happy life & loved to sing especially in the church choir. She volunteered her time for many causes since the early 60's and her smile brought happiness to those around her. Please visit Amy's Tribute at https://valis2000.wixsite.com/amyschams for visitation day & times.