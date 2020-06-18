Andrea Gabrielle Ullrich, beloved daughter of the late Max and Irmgard Ullrich, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8th. Born October 1, 1964, Andrea's life was a complex story of blessing and misfortune. She was cherished and raised in a loving family and attended St. Raymond and Lions Park grade schools and Prospect High. Andrea was bright and beautiful but the seizure disorder that began as a minor challenge in her early childhood increased in strength and slowly eroded her ability to work, learn and communicate. Sadly, it robbed her of many of the joys of a normal life, but Andrea fought for that so very hard. She never gave up - determined to the very end to keep whatever control she could and defeat this awful disease on her own terms. In the end the Epilepsy that she battled for so long took her life. Now, unencumbered by the body that betrayed her, may she be free to become the beautiful spirit she was meant to be. Andrea was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her siblings; Claudia Boyle, Chris (Debbie) Ullrich, Alex (Vanessa Mesia) Ullrich, her aunts; Marlies Acker and Antonia Dieringer and her nieces and nephews; Amanda (Mark) Hauser, Elyse Boyle, Thomas Boyle, Ryan Ullrich, Jacob Ullrich, Maggie Ullrich, Katie Ullrich and Benjamin Mesia Ullrich. A service honoring Andrea's life will be held (weather permitting) graveside, Saturday, June 20th, 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery Des Plaines. All are welcome, masks and distancing will be required. Please gather at the All Saints office parking lot before services. There will be a procession to the gravesite for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 1072 Ridge Ave., Elk Grove, IL 60007 in Andrea's memory. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.