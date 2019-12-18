|
|
BATAVIA - Andrea L. Kraft, age 68, passed away peacefully at home Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born April 22, 1951, in Aurora, the daughter of Herbert and Doris (Connolley) McDermott. While Andrea loved to travel and see new sites, she was never a camper. In the months and weeks after her breast cancer diagnosis she became a "camper." She traveled west through Montana, Glacier National Park, and up the coastline of Maine with her husband John, son Joe, and their restored 1967 Frolic Camper. Andrea will forever live in our thoughts and hearts. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years John; children Kelly of Nebraska, Benjamin of Florida, and Joseph of Chicago; and three grandchildren Ann, Elias Jr., and Mathew. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank the Harbor Light Hospice team of Gail, Carol, and Myra for their comfort and support. Consistent with Andrea wishes, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Batavia Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia, Illinois 60510 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019