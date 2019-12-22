Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREA WESTBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREA LUCILLE ("ANN") WESTBY


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREA LUCILLE ("ANN") WESTBY Obituary
Andrea ("Ann") Lucille Westby, 79, died peacefully in her sleep on December 20, 2019, in Arlington Heights, IL. Ann was born on August 29, 1940, in York, PA to Curtis William Lau and Mary Herbst Lau. She attended Wittenberg University and graduated with a degree in education. She married Russell Westby in 1962 and worked as an elementary teacher in the northwest suburbs of Chicago for over 15 years. She was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, serving as a Stephen's Minister for many years, and was a 50-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Ann is survived by her husband Russ, their two children John Westby and Jennifer Westby Damer, and her four grandchildren Luke Westby, Alexandra Westby Palutsis, Jeremy Damer, and Claudia Westby. A private service for family and friends will be held in early 2020. Those wishing to honor Ann's life can donate in her name directly to the at .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -