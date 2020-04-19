|
GRAYSLAKE -Andrea Witt, a Grayslake resident for 23 years, passed away peacefully in her home on April 13, 2020 at the age of 83 after a brave battle with stage 4 lung cancer. She was born in Chicago to the late Andrew Starck and Grace Charlotte Olsen on May 2, 1936. Andrea worked as an executive administrative assistant for many years. She always helped others before herself and had a passion for reading and crafting, the results of which her family still enjoys. Andrea was the beloved wife of the late Richard H. Witt, Jr. for 55 years; the loving mother of Richard (Margaret) Witt III, Michael (Anita) Witt, Sr., Teresa Bastable-Podsiki, and Lynelle (Timothy) Orris; the cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 11; and the dear sister of Fred (Sharen) Starck, Linda (Joe) Palminteri; and Tom (Claudia) Starck, brother-in-law, Ronald (Janet) Witt, Sr. Her stepmother, Katherine Starck, preceded her in death. A private burial will take place this week with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in Andrea's name can be made to the Fremont Public Library. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020