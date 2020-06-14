Andy Poulokefalos, 94. Beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Karavos. Adored father of Irene (Gary) Warren, dear grandfather of Nicole (Shawn) Stoltz, dear great-grandfather of Sophia Stoltz. Dear brother of the late John, the late Effie and Dimitra; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. His birth place was Greece, but he was a proud American for the past 65 years. His career began at the Drake Hotel followed by owning and running many restaurants with his favorite being The Rand Road House, which he ran for 31 years with his son-in- law, Gary. His love and passion for the restaurant business came through every time he shared stories with family and friends. He enjoyed visiting Greece but always looked forward to getting back to his family and restaurant. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery; a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.