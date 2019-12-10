Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S Roselle Rd
Palatine, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S Roselle Rd
Palatine, IL
ANDREAS "ANDY" SPYROPOULOS

ANDREAS "ANDY" SPYROPOULOS Obituary
Andreas "Andy" Spyropoulos age 91 of Algonquin, IL formerly of Nestani, Greece.) fell asleep in the Lord on December 8th. Beloved husband of Konstantina Spyropoulos nee Arvanitis for 65 years. Loving father of Gus Spyropoulos and Georgia (Joseph) Dobbelaere. Adored Papou of Andie and Connie. Fond brother, brother in-law, uncle and cousin of many. Friends and family will meet at Wednesday 9:30 am at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Private family Interment Algonquin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Care Hospice at www.journeycare.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or more information visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
