ANDREW A. KASSAY

ANDREW A. KASSAY Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Andrew A. Kassay passed away May 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha; devoted father of Kevin (Deirdre) and Bradley (Tammy) Kassay; proud grandfather of Margaret and Andrew Kassay; dear brother of the late Bob and the late Tom Kassay and loving companion of Jean Wheeler. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, suggested CDC guidelines should be followed. Please call 630-889-1700 or visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
