SPRING GROVE - Andrew Alphonse Euzzino, Jr., 86, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born September 24, 1933 in Chicago to the Honorable Andrew A. and Pauline (Oliveri) Euzzino Sr. Andrew was known as "Jr." to all who knew him. Jr. loved his family and he was especially fond of his nieces, nephews, and cousins. All who knew him will remember him for his joyful personality and warm laugh. Jr. loved soap operas, old TV shows, music, and was passionate about the Cubs. Jr. is survived by his nieces, Marguerite (Ron) VanScoyoc, Paula (Gene Lehn) Kurth, and Laurianne (Trent) Tobias; great-nieces and nephew, Amy (George) Burin, T.J. (Jennifer) Tobias, Lindsey (Kyle) Quintanilla; his great great-niece and nephews, Brady, T.C., Bennett, and Emma; and many cousins. Jr. was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Benny Albergo; and his many aunts and uncles, of whom he was especially fond. Services for Jr. will be private for the family.
