Andrew B. Kagan "Andy", 70, died May 29, 2019 at his home in Palatine, Illinois, surrounded by his family. Consistent with Andy's wishes, there will be a private Celebration of Life with his immediate family. Andy was born on April 26, 1949 in Pittsfield, MA to Dr. David and Irene (nee Besdin) Kagan. He went to Berkshire School for Boys in Sheffield MA, and went on to University of Rochester and Syracuse University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Andy continued onto the University of Chicago to obtain a Master's Degree in Social Work. After working for a period of time at Michael Reese Hospital, Andy entered Rutgers Law School where he obtained his Juris Doctor and went on to have a successful legal career most recently at Law Offices of Lawrence Y. Schwartz. Andy was with the love of his life and wife, Jeanne M. Miller (nee Kaufman), for 31 years. Although difficult to lose, they have had their happily ever after. Andy forged deep and lasting relationships. He was a good listener and gave sage advice. Andy was salt of the earth, being trustworthy, steadfast, loyal, unselfish and dependable in all aspects of his life. He is survived by his wife, children: Bob Miller, Katie (Mark Rutgers) Grayson, Melissa (Jim) Halas, and Megan Miller; daughter-in-law: Heather Miller; sister: Joan (Steve Levine); 16 grandchildren: Emily, Shane, Kyle, Ryan, Brooke, Julia, Caleigh, Alisha, Jake, Cole, Gavin, Isaiah, Kaleb, Trey, Braden and Dylan; and numerous cousins and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his parents and son: Tom Miller. Andy's family wishes to thank the care team at Transitions Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the local PBS station, WTTW 11 (https://secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019