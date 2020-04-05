|
|
Andrew Flores (Andy) passed away in his home, March 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Andy was born in Elgin, Illinois on December 1, 1954. He is survived by his parents, Onorio and Margaret Flores; his wife of 33 years, Sheryl (Jamieson); daughters, Liz (Joe) Denman, Anna Flores (Nick LeBrun), and Marybeth Flores (Max O'Neill)l; three grandsons, Charlie, Drew, and Bastian; brother Mario (Kris) Flores; in-laws, Dale (Kathleen) Jamieson, Doug (DaNell) Jamieson and Angel Jamieson, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susie Martinez, and two brother-in-laws, Arturo Martinez and Mike Jamieson. Andy graduated from Larkin High School and was employed at Revcor Blowers, Carpentersville for over 30 years. He was a faithful and active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Elgin, where he was often found in the kitchen preparing food for fundraising and service events. Andy had a deep love for his family which he showed with playful personalized drawings and notes and sharing sweets with his grandkids. He liked being outdoors camping, chopping wood, and working out. Andy also enjoyed listening to oldies and sporting events, driving his truck, and learning about history (his favorite topics were music, sports, wars, and politics). A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, Elgin. http://zionelginil.org/ Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020