ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Andrew Gary "Andy" Los, 68, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home in Arlington Heights, IL. Andy was born June 25, 1950 in Chicago, the only child and beloved son of Casimir "Casey" Los and Shirley Tyburski Los. Instilled with a strong work ethic by his parents, Andy got his first job as a stock boy, and worked his way to management with Dominick's Grocery Stores. He also lived and worked in Las Vegas for many years, where he was a card dealer and bought and sold sports trading cards. An avid sports fan, Andy closely followed the Chicago Cubs and college basketball. His favorite time of the year was March Madness. Andy was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by 18 cousins. Memorial Mass 10:00 am, Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Loyola University Health System, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, IL 60153, or to Northwest Community Healthcare Foundation NCH Foundation, 3060 W. Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.