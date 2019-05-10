MUNDELEIN - Andrew J. Cavallero, 63, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. He was born January 12, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Louis and Bronya (nee Gailine) Cavallero. Andy spent many years as a talented chef and had a love for all Chicago sports, especially the Chicago White Sox. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Thatcher; 3 daughters, Beth (Andrew) Peralta, Katherine (Robert) Abrahams and Jennifer Cavallero and by a half-sister Merle Greene. He was the proud grandfather of Natalie and Kennedy Peralta, John and Madeline Abrahams and step-grandfather to David and Jessica Kong, Ashley Sears, Alicia and Alan Adams, and John Lund. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter Melinda and best dog Ben. A visitation will be held from 4:00 until time of services at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Friends and Foundation of the Fremont Public Library, where he enjoyed checking out movies for many years www.fremontlibrary.org. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary