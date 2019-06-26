|
|
Andrew J. Lacheta Jr., 74, died June 22, 2019 at his home in West Chicago. Born February 27, 1945 in Chicago. Andrew was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a wealth of information who loved watching documentaries. He enjoyed muscle cars and was a member of Sycamore Gun Club but Andrew's biggest passion was always his family and faith. Beloved husband of Naomi (nee Gonzales); loving father of Anita Santiago, Dr. John (Dr. Frances Aparicio) Santiago and Aaron (Traci) Lacheta; cherished grandpa of Analisa Balan, Gabriela (Brian) White, Camila Guerrero, Alejandro Santiago, Calvin and Dean Lacheta and kind great grandpa of Giuliana and Braxton White; dear son of the late Andrew and Martha Lacheta and brother of the late Helen Lacheta; caring uncle of Ciria Sandoval, Michael Sandoval and Xavier Bedoy. Memorial visitation 5:00p.m. until time of memorial service 6:00p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Willow Creek Community Church, Chapel B, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington. Cremation and arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to https://www.gofundme.com/andy-lacheta-american-legion for a donation to be made to the American Legion Cantigny Post 556 would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019