Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church, Chapel B
67 Algonquin Rd.
South Barrington, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church, Chapel B
67 Algonquin Rd.
South Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW LACHETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. LACHETA Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANDREW J. LACHETA Jr. Obituary
Andrew J. Lacheta Jr., 74, died June 22, 2019 at his home in West Chicago. Born February 27, 1945 in Chicago. Andrew was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a wealth of information who loved watching documentaries. He enjoyed muscle cars and was a member of Sycamore Gun Club but Andrew's biggest passion was always his family and faith. Beloved husband of Naomi (nee Gonzales); loving father of Anita Santiago, Dr. John (Dr. Frances Aparicio) Santiago and Aaron (Traci) Lacheta; cherished grandpa of Analisa Balan, Gabriela (Brian) White, Camila Guerrero, Alejandro Santiago, Calvin and Dean Lacheta and kind great grandpa of Giuliana and Braxton White; dear son of the late Andrew and Martha Lacheta and brother of the late Helen Lacheta; caring uncle of Ciria Sandoval, Michael Sandoval and Xavier Bedoy. Memorial visitation 5:00p.m. until time of memorial service 6:00p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Willow Creek Community Church, Chapel B, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington. Cremation and arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to https://www.gofundme.com/andy-lacheta-american-legion for a donation to be made to the American Legion Cantigny Post 556 would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now