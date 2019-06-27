|
Andrew J. Taucher, 56, of St. Peters, MO passed on April 18, 2019. The son of Frank and Dolores (Appelhans) Taucher of Elk Grove Village, IL. Beloved husband of Lea (Spencer) Taucher. Loving father to Bridgette (Caleb) and Ethan. Brother of Frank (Carol) Taucher Jr. and Kristy (Fran) O'Shea. Fond uncle of Timothy (Jessica) O'Shea, Nathan Taucher, Meghan (Jonathan) Powalish and Sarah (Lucas) Dever. Great-uncle to Finnegan, Cassidy and Molly. Memorial visitation to be held Saturday, June 29 from 9-10am at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village, IL followed by mass at 10am. Please visit Andy's online guest book at newcomerstlouis.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019