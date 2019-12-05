Daily Herald Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Andrew John Dallstream Jr., 87, the son of Dorothy Dallstream and Andrew J. Dallstream Sr., passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2019. Andy was a graduate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and also was an instructor. He had many loves; his wife Sharon of 35 years, his family, his art and the beauty of nature. He was a master artist, sculptor, print maker, poet, historian, naturalist, botanist and bad joke teller. Andy was happiest when he was with his wife Sharon and working outdoors tending his orchard or discovering new life around his pond in Cave Creek, AZ or property in Barrington Hills, IL. He influenced more people then he would realize, his actions were kind, gentle and he never pushed his opinion on others. He was a man of impeccable integrity and true humility. It was clear to everyone who knew him that he was an artistic genius and creative force. Andy's generosity touched many lives and his absence will be felt deeply. He is survived by his beloved wife Sharon and three adored children. The memorial service will be held at Messenger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251m at 5 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
