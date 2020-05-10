|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Andrew M. Ostrowski was born on February 24, 1959 in Poland to Marian and Krystyna (nee Mielczarek) Ostrowski. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. Andrew was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and impacted the lives of everyone he met. He was full of faith in God, a hard worker, loved to laugh, enjoyed golf and was never without a joke or story to tell. His pride and greatest joy were his children and grandchildren. He had a vibrant career in graphic design. Most recently, Andrew played Santa Claus during the holidays and was a bus driver for the elderly and those with special needs for Palatine Township. Andrew is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ellen (nee Martinez); his children, Jennifer and Mark; his grandchildren, Alice, Anchor, Arrow, and Archie; his mother, Krystyna Ostrowski; his sister, Violet Filipiak; and his brother, Christopher Ostrowski. He was preceded in death by his father, Marian Ostrowski. Funeral service is private at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Relatives and friends are encouraged to support the family by viewing the livestream of Andy's Funeral and committal services starting 1:00pm, Monday, May 11, 2020. The stream can be viewed on Andy's Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave your memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with Andy's obituary. For additional information, please call 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020