Andrew Murnick Jr., age 99. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn S. Murnick; devoted father of Betty (Philip) Leverentz, Scott (Cynthia) and the late Steven (Jennifer) Murnick; dear grandfather of Nolan and Calvin Murnick, Keith (Christy) and Benji (Abby) Leverentz and Karen (Kyle) Clarkson; great grandfather of 13; preceaded in death by 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 3 sisters-in-law and 5 brothers-in-law. Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Faith Community Church, 118 1st St., Bloomingdale, IL. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Paul Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Faith Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Faith Community Church or Roselle V.F.W. Post 1084 For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020