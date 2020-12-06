Andrew Robert Kanouse, born on May 8, 1954 died of natural causes at his lifelong home in Arlington Heights on November 25, 2020. There will be no public service for him at this time of pandemic. Please light a candle and remember him fondly for his kindness and good will toward many during his 30 years employment at the Village of Arlington Heights. His sister extends gratitude to her family's phenomenal neighbors, Darlene and Jim Perrone, and Nancy and John Holmstrom for their dedicated friendship with Andy. As he cared for his prize automobile, collected books, and frequented the Isle of Mull in Scotland for photography, all four of them kept Andy in their benevolent regard. He will be interred with his beloved parents, Robert and Gertrude at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights.







