INGLESIDE - Andrew Sanborn Apgar died suddenly September 9, 2020 at age 53, the result of a single vehicle car accident. Born in New Jersey, he moved to Illinois, graduating from John Hersey High School in 1985. He earned his bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Andy was a dog lover, culinary genius, gardener and loyal friend to many. He was an artist/ glass blower, carpenter, dog trainer, and moving specialist. Preceded in death by his mother, Jean Apgar in 2003, he is survived by his father and his wife, Olin and Doreen Apgar; siblings, Geoffrey Olin Apgar (Patricia Campeau) and Myrina Elizabeth (James) Figiel; nieces, Bethany, Jessica, Emma, Elizabeth, and Abigail "Avi" and nephews, Collin, Matthew, Ryan, and Jonathan; his canine girls, Raven and Harley Quinn; and countless friends, who he considered family. A formal gathering is not yet planned. For now, enjoy a Bears game and he will be there. Memorials in Andy's name may be given to RescueMe.Org
, Kay's Animal Shelter, K9s for Warriors, or any no-kill dog shelter you prefer. For additional information about Andy and to leave a message for his family, go to www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.