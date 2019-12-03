|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Andrew Thomas Whowell was born on November 29, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Bernard and Elizabeth (nee Kraft) Whowell. He died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. Mr. Whowell was a police officer for the Village of Arlington Heights for over 30 years and was Deputy Chief at the time of his retirement in August 2017. He as a member of the Honor Guard Team and was the Department Chaplain. Andrew was formerly with the Bartlett and Park Ridge Police Departments He was a Comfort Dog Handler with Lutheran Church Charities, a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. He participated in the Village of Arlington Heights Municipal Golf League for many years. Andy worked part-time with Mitchell Jewelers and did home construction. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and season ticket holder. Andrew is survived by his wife, Ingrid (nee Rom); his children, Matthew, Amanda (fiance Jared Love) and Melissa; his brothers, Jonathan (Wendi) and Joseph (Jacqueline); his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois and from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church & School, 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004 or to LCC K9 Comfort Dogs, 3020 Milwaukee Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019