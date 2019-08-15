|
Angela Abbate (nee DiTusa); Beloved wife of the late Cono; Devoted mother of Giovanna (Cesare) Realmuto, Salvatore (Marianna) and Domenica (the late Giuseppe) Aiello; Dear sister of Antonio (the late Rosetta) DiTusa and preceded by two brothers and one sister; Dear grandmother of Ezio (Cristine), Nicola (Kathryn), Alexa, Jessica and Michael, Great-Grandmother of 4; Dear aunt to many. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019