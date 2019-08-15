Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
ANGELA ABBATE

ANGELA ABBATE Obituary
Angela Abbate (nee DiTusa); Beloved wife of the late Cono; Devoted mother of Giovanna (Cesare) Realmuto, Salvatore (Marianna) and Domenica (the late Giuseppe) Aiello; Dear sister of Antonio (the late Rosetta) DiTusa and preceded by two brothers and one sister; Dear grandmother of Ezio (Cristine), Nicola (Kathryn), Alexa, Jessica and Michael, Great-Grandmother of 4; Dear aunt to many. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
