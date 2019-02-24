HAMPSHIRE - Angela (Aniela) Abbott, 73 of Hampshire, died peacefully, February 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:00am until the 10:00am all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Association. Angela was born May 5, 1945 in Germany the daughter of Stanislav and Dorota Wrzosek. On October 9, 1965 she married Charles "Chuck" Abbott. She worked as a financial analyst for Chase bank for over 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, coin collecting, and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her, especially her puppy Rizzo. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, children, Kim Doherty and Chuck (Tina) Abbott, her grandchildren, Riley, Danny, Cathryn, Chas and Evelyn and she is also survived by her sisters, Krystyna (Jose) Nunez and Stella (Jan) Krembuszewski and her sister-in-law, Helen Wrzosek. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joseph and sister, Josephine. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary