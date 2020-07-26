Angela C. DeVincentis (nee Frosolone), 68, an avid animal lover and runner, of Elgin, lost her three year battle with lung cancer Thursday, July 23. Angela showed great strength in handling her disease and will be truly missed by her family, who are relieved she is now out of pain. They will always remember the wonderful times they spent together. Beloved wife of 44 years to Frank; loving mother of Frank and Matt; proud grandmother of Kian; mother to her loyal companion, Sprocket. Visitation Wednesday, July 29 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with funeral service at 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert (at State St.), South Elgin. Private interment South Elgin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.
Info, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.