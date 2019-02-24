Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
ANGELA M. DAL PORTO

ANGELA M. DAL PORTO Obituary
Angela M. Dal Porto (nee Di Cicilia) beloved wife of Richard Dal Porto; devoted mother of Rick (Susan) Dal Porto, Donna (Steve) Zinn, Linda (Dan) Woods and Mary Ann (Phil) Prosperi; dear sister of the late Gene Cilio, the late Ronnie (Judy) Di Cicilia; dear grandmother of Dana (Rich), Mark (Ashley), Michael, Jennifer, Lisa (Kit), Kellie, Amanda and Jackie; great-grandmother of Joey, Brooke and Danny; and dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Isidore Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
