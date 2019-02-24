|
Angela M. Dal Porto (nee Di Cicilia) beloved wife of Richard Dal Porto; devoted mother of Rick (Susan) Dal Porto, Donna (Steve) Zinn, Linda (Dan) Woods and Mary Ann (Phil) Prosperi; dear sister of the late Gene Cilio, the late Ronnie (Judy) Di Cicilia; dear grandmother of Dana (Rich), Mark (Ashley), Michael, Jennifer, Lisa (Kit), Kellie, Amanda and Jackie; great-grandmother of Joey, Brooke and Danny; and dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Isidore Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019