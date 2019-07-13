|
ROSELLE - Angela Ponsetto Condon, 66, passed away July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 44 years of Kevin Condon; devoted mother of Darcie (John) Nein and Patrick (Lisa) Condon; cherished grandmother of Avery and Aidan Condon; dear sister of Joseph (Jeanne) Ponsetto; dear sister in law of Kathleen (Thomas) Ullo, Elizabeth (Thomas) Sheffer and James Condon; adored cousin of Doyle (Lynn) Gates and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Angela retired from Niles North Twp. High School where she was a librarian. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Roselle Public Library.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 13, 2019