FRANKLIN PARK - Angela Sepede (nee Vaccaro), 85, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. An employee at Oscar Meyer for 17 years, Angela was an avid cook as well as a generous giver who always thought of others first. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother of Franco (Michelle) Sepede and Filomena (the late Tony) Bruno; dear grandmother of Mario Sepede, Angela (Ben) Schimka, Francesco and Michael Sepede, and Michael and Anthony Bruno; proud great grandmother of Isabella and Alexander Schimka; fond sister of Francesco, Maria, the late Michael, the late Lucia, and the late Antoinette. Visitation Saturday, June 20 from 10:00am until time of service 11:30am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Given the current Covid restrictions of 10 people at a time in attendance, it is requested that respects be paid and you depart promptly in consideration of others. Cemetery gathering of groups of 10 only permitted. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude at www.stjude.org, appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
