Angelina M Tangorra, nee Lampugnano, 96, longtime Libertyville resident, passed away May 24, 2019 at her home. Angie was born in Chicago and attended Riis Public Grade School. She met her future husband Anthony at a wedding prior to him enlisting in the WWII. Upon his return from service, they got married and shortly thereafter set their roots in Libertyville. Angie is remembered for her warmth and generosity to her whole family. She loved being involved her grandchildren's lives whether babysitting, taking trips to the Lamb's Farm petting zoo or rooting them on at their Little League baseball games (she never missed a game). She was a devoted Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Her greatest gift in life was her family and she will be dearly missed. Angelina is survived by her son Michael (Debra); grandchildren Michael Jr., Philip (Kelly) and Launa; great-grandsons Jake and Nicholas; her sisters Lucy Tangorra, Mena Fiore, Mary Lucente and her brother Joseph Lampugnano. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony; her brother Phillip Lampugnano and her sister Yolanda Gregory. Funeral Mass will be 10:00AM Wed. May 29th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00PM Tues. May 28th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Milwaukee Ave) Libertyville. Entombment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to "Extra Care" - Day Care for Seniors, c/o 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL 60048. Funeral info 847-362-2626. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019