Angeline Marchetti, age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2017, passed away on September 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence. She was born on April 20, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Angeline is survived by her loving daughter, Alexandria "Alicia" (Brian) Speers of Ft. Myers, FL; her dear sisters, Mary (James) Pecoulas of Downers Grove, IL and Kay (Dominic) Fichera of Glenview, IL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Marchetti and her parents, Christ and Edna Kottas. Angeline was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, Class of 1949. She was a devoted member of St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Palos Hills, IL, and a former resident of Oakbrook, IL (1970 - 1997), Downers Grove, IL (1997 - 2012) and Lisle (2012 - 2017). Angeline was employed as sales associate with Marshall Field's in Oakbrook, IL in the jewelry department from 1986 - 2012, and received the Field's Finest Award in 1988 for her exceptional sales and service. She loved travelling to faraway places and to experience various cultures. In lieu of Flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville IL 60563 would be greatly appreciated. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence Chapel, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, is entrusted with arrangements. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019